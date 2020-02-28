COVID-19 At Decisive Point: WHO chief

COVID-19 At Decisive Point: WHO chief

Feb. 28, 2020, 9:08 a.m.

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that the world is at a "decisive point" to tackle the coronavirus outbreak as new cases outside China has outnumbered that inside the country.

"We are at a decisive point," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a daily briefing. "For the past two days, the number of new cases reported in the rest of the world has exceeded the number of new cases in China."

"And in the past 24 hours, seven countries have reported cases for the first time: Brazil, Georgia, Greece, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan and Romania," he added.

The WHO chief explained that by referring it as a "decisive point," he was underlining both sides of a coin.

On the positive side, he said, there's the signal that "when you do containment measure like China is doing, you can actually see a decline in the cases and ultimately it can be contained."

On the other side, the increase of cases in the rest of the world, especially in Iran, Italy and South Korea, is bad news, he said.

"Then the two (sides) combined, it shows that we are actually in a very delicate situation where the outbreak can go in any direction, based on how we handle it," he warned.

The WHO chief reiterated his call for all countries to act aggressively and swiftly. "Aggressive, early measures can prevent transmission before the virus gets a foothold." he said.

Xinhua

U.S. Kicks Off Clinical Trial Of Antiviral Chemical To Treat COVID-19
Feb 26, 2020
China Achieves Notable Results In Blocking COVID-19 Human-To-Human Transmission: China-WHO Expert Team
Feb 25, 2020
Number Of Cases Of COVID-19 Declines In China
Feb 23, 2020

More on Health

Coronavirus Outbreak: Infections Continue To Decrease In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Global Worries After New Coronavirus Infection Multiply By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
India Evacuated 119 Indian Nationals Five Foreigners Including A Nepali From Diamond Princes Cruise Ship In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours ago
Coronavirus Cases Surge To 400 In Italy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Coronavirus Has Infected 81,000 In the World With 2,700 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
U.S. Kicks Off Clinical Trial Of Antiviral Chemical To Treat COVID-19 By Xinhua 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Conducive Environment For Investment: Secretary Bairagi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2020
Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2020
Nabhesh Chitrakar’s Photo Received Nepal Photo Of The Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2020
Japan Hands Over An Oxygen Generation And Distribution System To Dhankuta Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020
CP Mainali Injured In An Car Accident, Will Be Airlifted To Kathmandu For Further Treatment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020
Upper Tamakosi Ghising In Rush By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75