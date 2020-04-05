Gautam Buddha International Airport Word Slowed Due To Nationwide Lock Down

The construction of the Gautam Buddha International Airport, the national pride project, based in Sidhharthanagar of Rupandehi district has been badly slowed due to the nationwide lockdown implemented by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 reports Rastriya Samachar Samimit (RSS).

Project chief Pradesh Adhikari said that transportation of purchased construction equipment up to the construction site has been halted due to stay home order. He said that it seems hard to complete the project even in the latest deadline as works were largely affected by lockdown.

Implemented by a Chinese Company, almost 90 percent construction progress as constructions of gross physical infrastructure including a runway, international terminal building, taxi way, fixing of CCTVs and control tower have already been completed. Local workers hired for the projects are already out of work as they have returned home with the announcement of lockdown.

The North West Civil Aviation had been awarded the airport construction contract on December 31, 2014 at a cost of around Rs 6.23 billion and the first deadline was till December 2017.

The project is supported by the Asian Development Bank and its area coverage is larger than of Tribhuvan International Airport, the sole international airport in the country.