Dhalkebar Substation Will Complete By Mid July (Asadh)

Dhalkebar Substation Will Be Charged By Mid July

May 21, 2020, 8:05 p.m.

At a time when the country’s major development projects failed to start construction following lockdown, Nepal Electricity Authority has shown a way to start the work and complete the project in time.

Despite the lockdown announced by the government, the construction work is 400-200 kV Dhalkebar Substation continues without any obstruction aiming to complete by the middle of July.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus and provide safety to the workers, the project has been strictly following safety guidelines issued by the government. Under the guidelines, the project is maintaining social distancing, masks and other safety measures. With the coordination of district administration and the local level, the project is now at the final stage.

Constructed under the gas-insulated system (GIS) for the aim of electric trade with India and distribution in the country, this is the largest substation of Nepal with 400 kV systems.

Currently, about 80 technicians from India, China and Nepal are working to complete the physical parts of construction, installation of equipment and trial.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising informed that the work is now going on to complete the project by the middle of June.

“ During the last December and January, deteriorating weather of terai affected the project. After this spread of coronavirus halted the arrival of Chinese technicians and now the lockdown has affected the work. Now work is on following the strict security measures,” said Ghising.

He said that the equipment imported from China stranded in Kolkata port has already arrived in substation sites. ‘With the coordination with all the agencies, we are able to bring the equipment to the site. Now the installation is going on,” said MD Ghsing. They arrived a week ago from Kolkata.

With the facilitation of secretary of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, who requested his Indian counterpart to facilitated clear Nepalese equipment, nine trucks loaded with the imported equipment arrived in Nepal.

Since the equipment is imported from China, all Chinese technicians came to Nepal before the lockdown. Although an Indian Engineer, who should require making a trial of the equipment, is unable to come to the site due to lockdown, the initiative is on to work through the remote.

There are 3 power transformers with 315 MVA with a total capacity of 945 MVA. These transformers can transmit 900 MW. MD Ghising said if all there are not charged, two transferors will be charged till the middle of June.

After the charge of this substation, Nepal and India can export and import up to 1000 MW electricity. This will also pave the way to supply electricity generated by 456 MW Upper Tamakosi to the national grid and to export to India in case of surplus energy in Nepal.

This is a key substation to channel the electricity to the east and west national grid evacuated from 456 MW Upper Tamkosi through a 220 kV Transmission line. This will also help to export surplus energy to India. Nepal also imports up to 600 MW energy Nepal and establish an energy bank between the two countries.

Currently, Dhalkebar-Mujafarpur 220 kV is under operation. Following the completion of the project, this will increase 400 kV. The current Policies and Program has also announced to complete the project within the next fiscal year.

Indian construction company ABB is awarded contract work and Nepali company NEA Engineering. NEA and the Nepal government has invested Rs.2 billion to construct substation.

Similarly, NEA is also constructing 400-200 kV substations in Hetauda and Sunsari.

After successfully making arrangements to continue the construction work of 456 MW Upper Tamakosi project targeting to complete in time, NEA has made another major breakthrough in the Transmission project. Even medium-sized projects like Trishuli 3 B project have already started the construction.

dhakebar44.jpg

Dhalkebarr 3.jpg

Dhalkebar 4.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Tested 117421 Coronavirus Tests with 454 Positive
May 21, 2020
Nepal Reports Third Cases Of COVID-19 Death
May 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Seal Off To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
May 21, 2020
Nepal Government And Partners Take Stock Of School Sector Development
May 21, 2020
Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirm, National Tally Reaches To 444
May 21, 2020

More on Economy

Energy Minister Pun Urges The World Bank To Invest In Upper Arun Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Crisis Could Push Up To 60 Million Into Extreme Poverty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Let’s Protect Low Income Earners from Coronavirus And Also From Hunger: MP Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
CBS Release Economic Census 2018 Report 2-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Nimbus Insures All Its Team Members Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Xiaomi Becomes The Number One Smartphone Brand In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Tested 117421 Coronavirus Tests with 454 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
Nepal Reports Third Cases Of COVID-19 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Seal Off To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
The Luxury Lockdown: Tackle To Covid-19, Fatal To Hunger By Dr. Man Bahadur Bk May 21, 2020
Nepal Government And Partners Take Stock Of School Sector Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirm, National Tally Reaches To 444 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75