TIA Renovation Work Complete

The Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) is being renovated amid nationwide lockdown..
Although the international flights have been halted till June 30, the government has been preparing to evacuate Nepalis residing abroad.
Improvement and renovation works are going on in full swing in order to enable people to maintain social distancing inside the airport.
Source: News and Photo The Rising Nepal
