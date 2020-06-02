TIA Renovation Work Complete

TIA Renovation Work Complete

June 2, 2020, 9:06 a.m.

The Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) is being renovated amid nationwide lockdown..

Although the international flights have been halted till June 30, the government has been preparing to evacuate Nepalis residing abroad.

tia1.jpg

Improvement and renovation works are going on in full swing in order to enable people to maintain social distancing inside the airport.

Source: News and Photo The Rising Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Today And Significance Of Fast On This Day
Jun 02, 2020
ADB Provides Nepal $250 Million Loan For COVID-19 Response
Jun 02, 2020
25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery
Jun 02, 2020
WHO And Experts Say No Evidence Of Coronavirus Losing Potency
Jun 02, 2020
Coronavirus Is Weakening: Italian Doctor
Jun 02, 2020

More on Aviation

Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) Completes 300 Meter Runway Extension Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
International Air Travel Demand Won’t Be Back Until 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Qatar Airways To Extend Flexible Booking Policy To Provide Greater Choice For Customers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
NAC Operating First Chartered Flight To Japan Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport Resumes Construction Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Today And Significance Of Fast On This Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
ADB Provides Nepal $250 Million Loan For COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
WHO And Experts Say No Evidence Of Coronavirus Losing Potency By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Coronavirus Is Weakening: Italian Doctor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Obama Condemns Violence And Calls For Change In Wake Of George Floyd Protests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75