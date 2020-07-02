Himalayan Airlines To Operate 16 Chartered Flights From July 2-10

Himalayan Airlines has announced the second round of repatriation chartered flights beginning from July 2 to 10. In line with the government of Nepal’s permission and authorization to brick back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to COVID-19 Pademic, Himalayan Airlines has been operating chartered flights since June. D

In line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic, the airlines is operating 16 is operating 16 flights from Kuwait, Malayais, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China.

The airline has already published the details of flights from July 2 to 10. “Since there are a lot of specific details related to date, sector, fares and contact agents etc, to avoid any lapses in communication, we have compiled all the information in the tabulated format and sharing with you as a Notice instead of the regular press release format,” said airlines in its press release.