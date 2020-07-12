Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Amitabh took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared his coronavirus diagnosis, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Abhishek took to Twitter and wrote, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

A Nanavati hospital official told indianexpress.com that both Amitabh and Abhishek are stable.

Celebrities across India took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery.

