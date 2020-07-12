Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Saturday evening.

July 12, 2020, 7:19 a.m.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Amitabh took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared his coronavirus diagnosis, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Abhishek took to Twitter and wrote, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

A Nanavati hospital official told indianexpress.com that both Amitabh and Abhishek are stable.

Celebrities across India took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery.

Source: The Indian Express

News Desk

India Sees More Local Coronavirus Lockdowns As Cases Near 800,000
Jul 11, 2020
Sino-Indian Relations Can Be Healthy And Calm If The Border Calms Down
Jul 04, 2020
Sherpa Couple And Nisha Bhote Reached At The Top Of Mt Everest
May 27, 2019
British Climber Dies On Mount Everest
May 26, 2019
Nepali Climber Reaches Everest Record 24 Times
May 22, 2019

More on Entertainment

Actor Samragyee RL Shah Narrates How Nepali Actors Face Sexual And Mental Harassment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal’s Former Princes Himani Performed Dance With Her Daughters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Just Sam Declares American Idol 2020, Dibesh Pokharel Secures Second Positions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Dibesh Pokharel Hits Best 7 Of Top Finalists Of American Idol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Rock'n Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At 87 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away At 53 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

PM Oli Directed Concerned Officials To Immediately Engage In Rescue And Relief Operation By Newspapers Jul 12, 2020
US Revokes Permission For PIA To Operate Flights In US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2020
Global Coronavirus Reaches Over 12,6 Million, The Cases Rise To 2511In Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2020
Donald Trump Finally Wears Mask In Public By Agencies Jul 12, 2020
Heavy Rain Is Likely In Province 1, 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2020
Indentured Subjugation Of Kamlari Women In Nepal: Outlawed But Exists By Sarita Nandmehar Jul 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75