Gautam Buddha International Airport’s 92 Percent Construction Work Completed

Sept. 11, 2020, 2:37 p.m.

The ongoing construction of physical infrastructures of Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport, a national pride project, has almost completed reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the construction work at the airport has witnessed 92 per cent physical progress and 63 per cent financial progress. The remaining works at the airport include installation of lights and equipment. The technical works of the construction project have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Prabesh Adhikari, Project Chief of the International Airport, carrying out technical works at the under-construction airport is very challenging. Although most of the equipment have been brought to the site the challenge lies in finding technical human resource from abroad at the time when there are no international flights in operation, he added.

RSS reports that the task of devising equipment inside the terminal building of the airport has yet to be done. Installing baggage handling, passenger security screening machine and Air Condition are still in the process.

Making public the annual progress report recently, Minster for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said the airport construction had gained momentum and necessary efforts were underway to expedite remaining works.

The Nepal Airlines Corporation, the regulatory body of the aviation sector, has said that the international airport would come into operation at the onset of 2021 AD.

