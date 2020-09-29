Low And Middle Income Countries To Receive 120 Million Rapid Diagnostic Tests: WHO

Low And Middle Income Countries To Receive 120 Million Rapid Diagnostic Tests: WHO

Sept. 29, 2020, 7:42 a.m.

Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for coronavirus will be made available to low- and middle-income countries at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the manufacturers Abbott and SD Biosensor had agreed with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to "make 120 million of these new, highly portable and easy-to-use rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests available over a period of six months".

He told a news conference in Geneva the tests were currently priced at a maximum of $5 each but were expected to become cheaper.

"This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have laboratory facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out tests,”Tedros said.

"This is a vital addition to the testing capacity and especially important in areas of high transmission.”

Agencies

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 1 Million
Sep 29, 2020
Liverpool Defeats Arsenal 2-1
Sep 29, 2020
Lorenzo Giustino Wins Second Longest Match In French Open Tennis
Sep 29, 2020
Nepal-China Relations Robust Despite Biased Indian Media Reports: Nepalese Ambassador Pande
Sep 28, 2020
DDA Bans Nine Different Hand Sanitizer Produced By Nepali And Indian Companies
Sep 28, 2020

More on Health

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 1 Million By Agencies 13 minutes ago
India's Infections Cross Six Million As Festival Season Coming Closer By REUTERS 14 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 817 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms 1,351 New Cases And Tally Reaches 74,745 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 27 minutes ago
Dogs Detect COVID-19 And Which Dogs Do It Best? By Agencies 21 hours, 58 minutes ago
COVID-19 Resurgence In Brazil Dashes Herd Immunity Hopes By REUTERS 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Liverpool Defeats Arsenal 2-1 By Agencies Sep 29, 2020
Lorenzo Giustino Wins Second Longest Match In French Open Tennis By Agencies Sep 29, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Province 1,Gandaki And 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2020
South Asia To Receive below-Normal Rainfall During October To December Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2020
Over 81296 Nepalis Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2020
The Fourteenth General Convention: An Aspiration Of NC’s Reawakening By Arjun Narasingha KC Sep 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75