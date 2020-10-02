Today Is Gandhi Jayanti: The History, Importance And Significance

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. This year will mark Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is observed across states and territories in India, and is one of the officially declared national holidays.

Gandhi’s was a creative resistance that acknowledges and also transcends past hurts

On this day, people celebrate with prayer services, commemorative ceremonies and cultural events that are held in colleges, local government institutions and socio-political institutions. The statues of Mahatma Gandhi are decorated with garlands and flowers. His favourite song Raghupati Raghava is also sung at some of the meetings. His birth anniversary is celebrated in other parts of the world too.

People honour Gandhi’s contributions towards the Indian Independence movement, and his non-violent way of life. He led the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement. He was also instrumental in abolishing the age-old practice of untouchability.

Meanwhile, the President and Prime Minister of India usually pay homage at Raj Ghat, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.

On June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that declared October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence. The resolution reaffirms “the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence” and the desire “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence”.