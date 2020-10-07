NIBL Opens Branch Office In Mahendranagar,

Oct. 7, 2020, 3:44 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) has expanded itsoperation by opening its 83rd branch at Mahendranagar, Bhimdutta Municipality, Farwest Province. The newly opened branch was inaugurated by Subhash Chandra Ghimire, Head, Provincial Office, Nepal Rastra Bank, Dhangadhi. The Mahendranagar Branch will provide full-fledged banking services fully catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 83 branches, 125 ATMs, 17 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further,ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A+.

