Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 36.7 Million

Oct. 10, 2020, 7:48 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 36.7 million globally, with over one million fatalities and more than 25.5 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

China has signed an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to officially join the global vaccine facility known as COVAX.

Spain on Friday decreed a 15-day State of Alarm with immediate effect for the Madrid region to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The U.S. has registered over 213,000 deaths and more than 7.6 million cases – both the highest in the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medication to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.

Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. expert on infectious disease, on Friday identified a White House ceremony unveiling President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as "a super-spreader event" for COVID-19.

"I think the data speaks for themselves," Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News Radio in an interview. "We had a super-spreader event in the White House and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks."

Agencies

