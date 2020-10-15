Minister Gyawali And Bhatta Visited Nepal-China Border In Mustang

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekh Raj Bhatta have inspected the Korala border pass at Nepal-China border in Mustang district on Wednesday reports The Rising Nepal

Minister duo reached the border point by a helicopter and observed the pass, border pillar and uranium mountain.

Following the inspection of the border, FM Gyawali talked to the representatives of the local government and chief of security agencies and stressed on managing this point in a better way as it was the shortest way to reach Mansarovar, a holy lake in Tibet.

According to Chief District Officer of Mustang Hira Devi Poudel, the Minister said that Korala would be an important border point for Nepal's international trade and would help to promote tourism in Mustang.

The inspection team also included Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Raj Paudyal, Industry Secretary Chandra Kumar Ghimire and lawmakers from the district representing at the federal parliament and state assembly – Prem Tulachan, Indra Dhara Bista, Mahendra Thakali and Chandra Mohan Gauchan.