Biden Just One State Away From Projected Victory

Nov. 5, 2020, 8:02 a.m.

Biden has broken Barack Obama’s vote record, as Trump moves to challenge count in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Biden has secured 264 against 214 by president Trump. However, President Trump has announced that he will challenge ballot counting in Supreme Court. For victory, Biden needs just one state and he is leading in Michigan to trump.

Voting has closed in the United States and all eyes are on the count in key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina to decide the race for the White House.

Michigan, an important swing state, has been called for Biden by the Associated Press.

Addressing supporters, Biden said he “believes” he will win. He flipped Arizona and Wisconsin, while taking California, Washington, New York and Illinois.

Trump claimed victory prematurely and has continued to falsely claim ballots counted after Election Day signal malfeasance. He takes Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri and Texas.

Early voting surged to unprecedented levels, with just over 100 million early votes cast either in person or by mail before polls opened on Election Day.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Creede Newton taking over from Joseph Stepansky.

Source: Aljazeera

Agencies

