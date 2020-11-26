FNCCI 54th AGM Commenced, PM Oli Urges Private Sector To Invest Within Country

Prime Minister KP Sharma oli inaugurated the 54th annual general meeting of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) at his residence Baluwatar today reports RSS.

Addressing the AGM, PM Oli urged the private sector to invest within the country for boosting national economy. Joint efforts of the FNCCI and three-tier government could help restore economy dented by Covid-19. The government is committed to revive economy gradually, he added.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Bhawani Rana stressed the need for the government to take initiatives in providing job opportunities to the youths who have returned home from foreign employments due to the infection and 1 million unemployed youths within the country.