FNCCI 54th AGM Commenced, PM Oli Urges Private Sector To Invest Within Country

FNCCI 54th AGM Commenced, PM Oli Urges Private Sector To Invest Within Country

Nov. 26, 2020, 5:26 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma oli inaugurated the 54th annual general meeting of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) at his residence Baluwatar today reports RSS.

Addressing the AGM, PM Oli urged the private sector to invest within the country for boosting national economy. Joint efforts of the FNCCI and three-tier government could help restore economy dented by Covid-19. The government is committed to revive economy gradually, he added.

The PM urged the private sector to invest in the country, saying the government has also urged the foreign investors for the investment in Nepal reports RSS.

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Bhawani Rana stressed the need for the government to take initiatives in providing job opportunities to the youths who have returned home from foreign employments due to the infection and 1 million unemployed youths within the country.

Agencies

Former Vice-Chair Of NPC Dr. Shakya Dies Due To COVID-19
Nov 26, 2020
Chinese Containers Deliver Consignment At Miteripul
Nov 26, 2020
India To Start COVID-19 Vaccination Program Early 2021
Nov 26, 2020
Trump Pardons Ex-national Security Adviser Michael Flynn
Nov 26, 2020
Diego Maradona Dies At 60 Following Heart Attack
Nov 26, 2020

More on Economy

Chinese Containers Deliver Consignment At Miteripul By Agencies 10 hours, 55 minutes ago
Revenue Collection Target Must Be Met: Finance Minister Poudel By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal To Import 250 MW Of Electricity From India For Winter By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Is Five Times Unhealthy Than WHO Recommendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
ADB Approves Loan For The Extension of Paralal Taxiway At TIA And Terminal Building In GBA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
NIBL Ace Capital To Distribute Share Of Mountain Energy Nepal Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Zonta Club Kathmandu Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
UN In Nepal Expresses Concern Over Rape And Killing In Bardibas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
UNICEF and PAHO Launch Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Tender On Behalf Of COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 785 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
Former Vice-Chair Of NPC Dr. Shakya Dies Due To COVID-19 By Agencies Nov 26, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1614 New Cases, 1437 Recovery And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75