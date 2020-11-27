ADB Approves $160 Million Loan To Upgrade Power Grids In Nepal

ADB Approves $160 Million Loan To Upgrade Power Grids In Nepal

Nov. 27, 2020, 4:34 p.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $156 million concessional loan to modernize power transmission and distribution systems in Nepal.

While majority of Nepal’s population has access to grid-supplied electricity, there is a need to increase the capacity and reach of power distribution networks to meet current and future demands, improve reliability and quality of supply, and reduce losses. The Electricity Grid Modernization Project will finance the automation of grid substations throughout the country, modernize distribution and transmission systems in various areas, complete the installation of smart meters in the Kathmandu Valley, and support sector reform and institutional strengthening of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).ADB link

“ADB has been actively involved in major policy and institutional reforms in the power sector, and this project is a continuation of our support to provide reliable and efficient electricity supply in the country,” said ADB Principal Energy Specialist Jiwan Acharya. “Moreover, this project will position Nepal to be better prepared in its post-pandemic economic rebuilding.”

The project will, among others, automate 34 existing grid substations, install 220-kilovolt (kV) and 132-kV automated grid substations, construct a total of 113 kilometers (km) of new transmission lines, upgrade 144 km of existing transmission lines with efficient conductors, and expand the installation of smart meters for 350,000 electricity consumers in the Kathmandu Valley. An electricity distribution system command and control center in Kathmandu will also be constructed.

Awareness-raising activities on the safe and efficient use of electricity for electricity consumers, including women and disadvantaged groups, will be conducted. The project will strengthen the institutional capacity of NEA in implementing its comprehensive corporate development plan, train its staff in managing the automated grid substations, and improve financial sustainability and corporate financial reporting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Secretaries Of Nepal And India Discussed And Reviewed Various Aspects Of The Bilateral Ties
Nov 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 822 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 27, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1730 New Cases, 1236 Recovery And 23 Deaths
Nov 27, 2020
French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger Handed Over Photos Of French Climber Maurice Herzog To the International Mountain Museum
Nov 27, 2020
NEA Starts Adopting Smart Grid For Efficient Power Supply: Acting MD Hitendra Dev Shakya
Nov 27, 2020

More on Economy

NEA Starts Adopting Smart Grid For Efficient Power Supply: Acting MD Hitendra Dev Shakya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 54 minutes ago
FNCCI 54th AGM Commenced, PM Oli Urges Private Sector To Invest Within Country By Agencies 1 day ago
Chinese Containers Deliver Consignment At Miteripul By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Revenue Collection Target Must Be Met: Finance Minister Poudel By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal To Import 250 MW Of Electricity From India For Winter By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Is Five Times Unhealthy Than WHO Recommendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Secretaries Of Nepal And India Discussed And Reviewed Various Aspects Of The Bilateral Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 822 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1730 New Cases, 1236 Recovery And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020
French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger Handed Over Photos Of French Climber Maurice Herzog To the International Mountain Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020
Human Rights Dimension To COVID-19 Response And Its Long-Term Effects By Novela Acharya Nov 27, 2020
Nepalese And Indian Foreign Secretaries Discussed Ways To Strengthen Civilization And Cultural Bonds By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75