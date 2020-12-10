Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality

Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality

Dec. 10, 2020, 5:44 p.m.

Global IME Bank and Barpak Sulikot Rural Municipality signed Memorandum of Understanding to provide loan to aquaculture and livestock.

Manager of Barpak Branch of Global IME Bank Pradeep Gurung and Administrative Officer of the Municipality Gautam Bhandari signed the MoU.

As per the MoU, the farmers will receive from Rs 200,000 to One million loans following analyzing the proposal.

To make the rural municipality self reliant in agriculture Global IME Bank and Rural Municipality has been collaborating each other and bank providing various loans under the program.

Bank believes that providing loan through local level in agriculture sector will immensely contribute to make rural municipalities self reliant on agriculture.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2020 Completed
Dec 10, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1217 New Cases,1064 Recovery And 12 Deaths
Dec 10, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati
Dec 10, 2020
Qatar Handed Over Three Mercedes-Benz Cars To Nepal
Dec 09, 2020

More on Economy

Russia To Invest In Nepal's Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepal-India Agree To Amend Transit Treaty By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal-India IGC Meeting On Trade, Transit And Cooperation Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
NIBL Opens 126th ATM At Chunikhel, Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Five Member Task Force To Submit A Report To End Deadlock In Marsyangdi-Kathmandu 220 KV Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
WORLD BANK Lifting Rural Enterprise By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2020 Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
Drying Springs: A Threat To Human Survival By Madhav Dhakal, Chiranjibi Bhattarai, Bhumika Thapa and Sushma Tiwari Dec 10, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 404 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1217 New Cases,1064 Recovery And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2020
Nepal Completes Reconstruction Of 465 Temples And Shrines By Agencies Dec 10, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccinationand Leave No One Behind Agenda By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Dec 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75