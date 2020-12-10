Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality

Global IME Bank and Barpak Sulikot Rural Municipality signed Memorandum of Understanding to provide loan to aquaculture and livestock.

Manager of Barpak Branch of Global IME Bank Pradeep Gurung and Administrative Officer of the Municipality Gautam Bhandari signed the MoU.

As per the MoU, the farmers will receive from Rs 200,000 to One million loans following analyzing the proposal.

To make the rural municipality self reliant in agriculture Global IME Bank and Rural Municipality has been collaborating each other and bank providing various loans under the program.

Bank believes that providing loan through local level in agriculture sector will immensely contribute to make rural municipalities self reliant on agriculture.