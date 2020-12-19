Kathmandu Valley's Temperature Sinks To 1.6 Degree Celsius

The country including Kathmandu Valley has been experiencing chilling cold in recent days reports RSS,

The Kathmandu valley has recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature today. This is the lowest temperature that the Valley experienced this year.

Earlier on Friday, the minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was 1.6 degrees Celsius. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the Valley has been experiencing colder weather this year as compared to last year.

The minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was 3 degrees Celsius on December 18 last year.

Meteorologist Barun Poudel said that the minimum temperature has gone up and down due to the 'seasonal effect'.

"The minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley would remain 1-2 degrees Celsius for few days if any new seasonal system does not develop," added Poudel.

With the fall in mercury, the Kathmandu Valley has been experiencing chilling cold.

Although Kathmandu Valley has witnessing sunny days, the Valley dwellers have been experiencing chilling cold in the evening.

As per the latest details of the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the Kathmandu Valley's minimum temperature is 1.6 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature is 18 degrees Celsius today. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature has been measured minus 7.0 degrees Celsius in Jumla today.

With effects of western disturbance across the country, Kathmand’s minimum temperature is gradually receding below 1.6 today. According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be artly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.