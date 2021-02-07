NIBL Facilitated Ten K2 Summiteers And Provide One Million Rupees

NIBL Facilitated Ten K2 Summiteers And Provide One Million Rupees

Feb. 7, 2021, 3:41 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd facilitated and honored the ten Nepali climbers, who successfully climbed K2, a second highest mountain in the world, and presented them with a cheque of NPR 10,0000.00 ( Ten lakhs).

In line with CSR strategy, Chairman of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL), Prithvi Bahadur Pandé alongside members of the board and senior managers held a felicitation program in honor of the ten Nepali climbers.

The bank thanked the team for making Nepal proud and hoped that the contribution will act as a motivation for further fantastic conquests.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) conducted an event at its head office premises in honor of the Nepalese team that successfully summited K2. A team of 10 Nepalese climbers led by Nirmal Purja set a new world record by becoming the first to reach the summit of K2, the world's second highest mountain, in winter.

With their ‘impossible’ summit of the world’s second-tallest mountain, the ten Nepali climbers send national pride surging in the Himalayas. Located in Pakistan and nicknamed “the savage mountain”, K2 is considered as the most demanding mountain to conquer and until now thought to be impossible, in winter. Our Nepali climbers achieved that feat on the 16th of January 2021 17:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 83 branches, 128 ATMs, 20 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 59 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
Feb 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths
Feb 07, 2021
Thick Fog Is Likely In Terai Region
Feb 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 66 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 06, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 99 New Cases,248 Recovery And No Deaths
Feb 06, 2021

More on Economy

PM Oli Inaugurated 220 Dana-Khurkot Transmission line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
HBL Enables Government revenue Payment From Its Mobile Banking App By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Leakage Control And Improving Service Delivery Is Priority Of NEA: MD Shakya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
NEPAL INVESTMENT BANK LTD Progress Despite Difficulty By A Correspondent 5 days, 9 hours ago
PM Oli Inaugurated Nepal’s Largest 400 kV Dhalkbar Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal And The World Bank Launch Nepal Urban Governance Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst : At least 125 Missing, 7 Bodies Recovered By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2021
Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand Triggers Massive Flood By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
Nepal Administered Les Than 200000 COVID-19 Vaccine Jab In First 10 Days By Agencies Feb 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75