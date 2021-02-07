NIBL Facilitated Ten K2 Summiteers And Provide One Million Rupees

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd facilitated and honored the ten Nepali climbers, who successfully climbed K2, a second highest mountain in the world, and presented them with a cheque of NPR 10,0000.00 ( Ten lakhs).

In line with CSR strategy, Chairman of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL), Prithvi Bahadur Pandé alongside members of the board and senior managers held a felicitation program in honor of the ten Nepali climbers.

The bank thanked the team for making Nepal proud and hoped that the contribution will act as a motivation for further fantastic conquests.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) conducted an event at its head office premises in honor of the Nepalese team that successfully summited K2. A team of 10 Nepalese climbers led by Nirmal Purja set a new world record by becoming the first to reach the summit of K2, the world's second highest mountain, in winter.

With their ‘impossible’ summit of the world’s second-tallest mountain, the ten Nepali climbers send national pride surging in the Himalayas. Located in Pakistan and nicknamed “the savage mountain”, K2 is considered as the most demanding mountain to conquer and until now thought to be impossible, in winter. Our Nepali climbers achieved that feat on the 16th of January 2021 17:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

