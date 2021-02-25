Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 112 Million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 112 million, with over 2.4 million deaths and more than 63 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. topped 500,000, total confirmed cases surpassed 28 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was very optimistic that all COVID-19 restrictions in England would end on June 21, but nothing can be guaranteed.

The governors of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo in western Japan on Tuesday asked the central government to lift the state of emergency over COVID-19 in these areas early due to sufficient improvement in their situations.