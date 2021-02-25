Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 112 Million

Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 112 Million

Feb. 25, 2021, 7:35 a.m.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 112 million, with over 2.4 million deaths and more than 63 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. topped 500,000, total confirmed cases surpassed 28 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was very optimistic that all COVID-19 restrictions in England would end on June 21, but nothing can be guaranteed.

The governors of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo in western Japan on Tuesday asked the central government to lift the state of emergency over COVID-19 in these areas early due to sufficient improvement in their situations.

Agencies

Nepal Is Committed To End All Kinds Of Discrimination: Foreign Minister Gyawali
Feb 25, 2021
Remdesivir Effective Treating COVID-19 Patients In Nepal
Feb 25, 2021
PM Oli To Face House Of Representatives
Feb 24, 2021
Nepal To Administer Second Dose Of Vaccine After 8 Weeks
Feb 24, 2021
Gold Price Up By Rs 1,100 Per Tola
Feb 24, 2021

More on Health

Remdesivir Effective Treating COVID-19 Patients In Nepal By Agencies 55 minutes ago
White House To Roll Out Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses Next Week, Pending Authorization By REUTERS 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Ghana Receives First Shipment Of COVAX Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 94 New Cases 71 Recovery And1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours ago
Nepal To Administer Second Dose Of Vaccine After 8 Weeks By Agencies 19 hours, 52 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 53 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Committed To End All Kinds Of Discrimination: Foreign Minister Gyawali By Agencies Feb 25, 2021
Weather Update And Forecast For February 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance To Maternal And Child Health In Dang District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021
India Provides Support To Reconstruct School Building In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021
Hydro Meteorological Events Increasingly Becoming Dangerous Not Only In Nepal But Also Here In Japan: Professor Satoru Nishikawa By Keshab Poudel Feb 24, 2021
Japan Appoints Takada “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75