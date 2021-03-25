Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Has Worsened

Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Has Worsened

March 25, 2021, 7:49 a.m.

Air pollution has increased in many parts of the country, including in the Kathmandu Valley, due to lack of sufficient rainfall this season reports The Rising Nepal.

According to daily, meteorologists have said that dust particles have been accumulated in the atmosphere and there is no likelihood of rainfall or wind to clear the dust particles in the air immediately.

According to senior meteorologist Meen Kumar Aryal at the Meteorological Forecasting Division under the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DHM), the present cloud in the atmosphere is caused by the impact of western disturbance and it will remain so until Wednesday night.

There is no-way-out of atmospheric pollution in the Valley until and unless there is heavy rainfall or wind to clear it, he said.

“Even though the pre-monsoon has started in the country, there is no sign of rainfall. We cannot say the exact reason for this but this might be due to the global impact of weather pattern,” Aryal said.

The Valley is witnessing hazy weather and increasing air pollution is mainly caused by insufficient rains, Aryal said.

Indu Bikram Joshi, Deputy Director General at the Department of Environment, said that the pollution level in various parts of the country, including the Valley, has increased lately due to lack of precipitation.

Air pollution has increased in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Hetauda, ​​Biratnagar, Simara, Janakpur, Dhangadhi and other areas of the country. “If there is sufficient rainfall on time, the pollution level would go down but this year there has not been enough precipitation throughout the year, which increases the risk of rising air pollution in the country, especially in the Valley, Joshi said.

Agencies

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan
Mar 25, 2021
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports
Mar 25, 2021
Tiger Escapes From Its Cage In Banke Moved To Chure Region
Mar 24, 2021
NC Demands Indian Side Halt Construction Of Embankment Along Mahakali River
Mar 24, 2021
Netanyahu Announces Victory, Starts Talking To Coalition Partners
Mar 24, 2021

More on News

Tiger Escapes From Its Cage In Banke Moved To Chure Region By Agencies 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
NC Demands Indian Side Halt Construction Of Embankment Along Mahakali River By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
President Bhandai Returned Completing Two Days Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
India Supported Construction Of Four Schools In Nuwakot By News Desk 5 days, 13 hours ago
Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2021
Germany Provides Rs.1.4 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2021
Rohini Rana’s Cook Book Published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2021
India Reports Novel Coronavirus Variant, Daily Deaths At Year's High By REUTERS Mar 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75