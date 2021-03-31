The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 127 million, with over 2.7 million deaths and more than 72 million recoveries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Over 110.96 million vaccine doses have been administered across China.

The long-awaited report on COVID-19 origin tracing following a mission in Wuhan, China will be released on Tuesday.

In the Philippines, Manila and nearby provinces returned to stricter quarantine measures from Monday as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus.