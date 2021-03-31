COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Has Exceeded 127 Million, With Over 2.7 Million Deaths

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Has Exceeded 127 Million, With Over 2.7 Million Deaths

March 31, 2021, 7:16 a.m.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 127 million, with over 2.7 million deaths and more than 72 million recoveries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Over 110.96 million vaccine doses have been administered across China.

The long-awaited report on COVID-19 origin tracing following a mission in Wuhan, China will be released on Tuesday.

In the Philippines, Manila and nearby provinces returned to stricter quarantine measures from Monday as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus.

Agencies

Bad Weather In Kathmandu Valley Affects Hundreds Of Flights
Mar 31, 2021
220 kV Khimti Substation And Transmission Line Nears Completion
Mar 31, 2021
Haze Conditions Not Likely To Improve Soon
Mar 30, 2021
12 Persons Returned From India Test Positive For Coronavirus
Mar 30, 2021
Nepal And Rawal Suspended From CPN-UML For Six Months
Mar 29, 2021

More on Health

U.S., 13 Countries Concerned WHO COVID-19 Origin Study By REUTERS 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 89 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 46 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 167 New Cases 115 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 47 minutes ago
Indian Army Provides 100,000 doses India Made Covid-vaccine To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 141New Cases 82 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Bad Weather In Kathmandu Valley Affects Hundreds Of Flights By Agencies Mar 31, 2021
220 kV Khimti Substation And Transmission Line Nears Completion By Agencies Mar 31, 2021
India Tells States To Get A Grip Before COVID-19 Overwhelms Hospitals By REUTERS Mar 31, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2021
India Supported The Construction Of Three Gumbas In Helambu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2021
Indian Army Gifts 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75