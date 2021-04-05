2.8 Million People Die Worldwide Due To COVID-19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 131 million, with over 2.8 million deaths and more than 74 million recoveries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland recorded 32 confirmed infections on Sunday, including 15 local transmissions in SW China's Yunnan Province.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez received the confirmation on Saturday afternoon that he was infected with COVID-19 after his PCR test had come back positive.

The U.S. hit 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in a day, setting a new record and bringing the seven-day average to over 3 million a day, CNN reported.

Portugal has decided to extend its land border closure for tourists until April 15 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the interior ministry said Sunday.

The measure, imposed in late January when new daily cases peaked at around 16,500, affects road and river border crossings with Spain.