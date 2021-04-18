CCMC Recommends Shutting Down Schools, Nightclubs And Party Palace

Following a call of the Ministry of Health and Population requesting guardians of 14 districts not to send their children to school, a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) advised the government for taking decision to shut down schools and academic institutions in urban areas .

This decision came following a new variant of COVID-19 virus was confirmed in many parts of Nepal reports The Rising Nepal.

“Discussions have been held on various agendas as per the proposals that have from various quarters to issue strict measures of health protocols to minimise the risk of new variant and the specific decisions will be made by next Cabinet meeting,” said Secretary and coordinator of CCMC Khagaraj Baral said.

According to the daily, duration for adopting alternative teaching-learning method in the urban school and college will depend upon the Cabinet meeting’s decision which will be held on Monday (April 19), according to Secretary and coordinator of CCMC Khagaraj Baral.

Nightlife activities and businesses will be regulated heavily and strict health measures will be issued by revising the past health protocols, according to him. Strict monitoring provisions will be given a high priority for this, he said.

The meeting has also recommended the government to implement alternative teaching and learning methods in the urban academic institutions to reduce the risk of the virus, he said.

