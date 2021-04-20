Government Has Decided To Close Party Venue Until Mid-May

Government Has Decided To Close Party Venue Until Mid-May

April 20, 2021, 7:21 a.m.

A Cabinet meeting has decided to close party venue until mid-May and more than 25 people will not be allowed to participate in weddings, funeral processions and other rituals.

According to Minister for Communication and Information Technology Parbat Gurung, the schools and colleges operating in the city areas of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Banepa, Dhulikhel, Bharatpur, Kankadbhitta, Birtamod, Damak, Biratnagar, Itahari, Dharan, Birgunj, Janakpur, Rajbiraj, Hetauda, ​​Bhairahawa, Pokhara, Butwal, Ghorahi, Tulsipur, Nepalganj Dhangadhi and Bhimdatta Nagar will remain shut until May 14.

According to Minister Gurung, full observance to public health standards would be applied in cinema halls, night life business and entertainment sectors, dance bars, clubs, party venues, health clubs, gyms, swimming pools, public meetings, processions and markets.

Similarly, the government has imposed a ban on the gathering of more than five people in public places. The Cabinet meeting held today issued a ‘Coronavirus pandemic Control Prevention Order with a new variant’ stating that no more than five people can gather in a public place.

The Cabinet meeting has also decided to close the areas where it would be difficult to implement the public health protocols and where the risks would be high. All temples and mosques are allowed to conduct their daily and compulsory worship and worshipers are prohibited from entering the temples.

Minister Gurung said the decision of the Council of Ministers would come into effect from Monday itself.

Minister Gurung, who is also the government spokesperson, informed that the government decided to conduct virtual classes and give continuity to all practical and other examinations whose schedules had already been published.

.

Agencies

