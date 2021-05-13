EU Provides Rs. 282 Million to Nepal Tackle COVID-19 Surge

EU stands in full solidarity with Nepal in its fight against the pandemic, mobilizes EURO 2 million (NPR 282 million) to tackle infection surge

May 13, 2021, 3:46 p.m.

Nepal has requested EU assistance to help contain the explosion in COVID-19 cases. In response, the EU has mobilised an initial EURO 2 million (NPR 282 million) in humanitarian funding, which will support monitoring of all home isolated cases through tele-health / tele-medicine services and rapid referral to hospitals; national emergency medical teams deployment and international emergency medical teams mobilization facilitation; procure COVID-19 equipment and supplies in Nepal.EU Link

Key equipment and supplies will include oxygen equipment including oxygen gas cylinders, oxygen concentrators, home care kits, diagnostics including antigen test kits; personal protection equipment. Nepal has also activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Finland is the first Member State to offer more than 2 million surgical facemasks, 350,000 FFP2 masks, 52,500 pairs of vinyl gloves and 30,000 isolation gowns.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: "The COVID-19 surge in Nepal is claiming more lives every minute as it spreads across the country. We stand in full solidarity with Nepal in its fight against the pandemic. We are quickly mobilising emergency support with initial €2 million funding. I am very thankful to Finland for their quick offers of assistance via our Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand ready to provide further assistance.” The European Union’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in regular contact with the Nepalese authorities to closely monitor the situation and channel the EU assistance. Photo: EU in Nepal

Agencies

