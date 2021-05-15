Covid-19 Pandemic To Be Far More Deadly This Year: WHO Chief’s Grim Warning

Covid-19 Pandemic To Be Far More Deadly This Year: WHO Chief’s Grim Warning

May 15, 2021, 10:34 a.m.

In a warning, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic is set to be far more deadly than the first.

he World Health Organisation issued a grim warning on Friday that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly", as Japan extended a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be scrapped.

"We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The mood also darkened in Japan where the coronavirus state of emergency took in another three regions just 10 weeks before the Olympics, while campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be cancelled.

With Tokyo and other areas already under emergency orders until the end of May, Hiroshima, Okayama and northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon, will now join them. Japanese public opinion is firmly opposed to holding the Games this summer.

India has been adding roughly as many new Covid cases daily as the rest of the world put together. More than 260,000 Indians have died, according to official figures.

The WHO, however, urged wealthy countries to stop vaccinating children and instead donate doses to poorer nations. "I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to Covax," said WHO chief Tedros, referring to the global vaccine-sharing scheme.

Source: India Today

Agencies

China's First Rover Landed At Mars
May 15, 2021
India To Provide Vaccine To All Indians Between August And December
May 15, 2021
Gautam Buddha Airport Is Ready For Calibration Flight
May 15, 2021
Netanyahu Says IDF's Gaza Campaign To Continue
May 15, 2021
India’s Decision To Extend Gap Six-eight Weeks To 12-16 Weeks Is Reasonable: Dr Fauci
May 14, 2021

More on Health

India To Provide Vaccine To All Indians Between August And December By Agencies 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3349 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 58 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8520 New Cases, 6135 Recoveries And 203 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 11 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3562 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8842 New Cases, 5055 Recoveries And 214 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal’s Remittance Flow Increases To Rs. 729 Billion By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY AGREEMENT New Breakthrough By A Correspondent May 15, 2021
China's First Rover Landed At Mars By Agencies May 15, 2021
Gautam Buddha Airport Is Ready For Calibration Flight By Agencies May 15, 2021
Netanyahu Says IDF's Gaza Campaign To Continue By Agencies May 15, 2021
Weather Analysis For May 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2021
JSP-N POLITICS On Verge Of Split By A Correspondent May 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75