WHO Is Not Aware Of Any New Variant of COVID-19 In Nepal

The World Health Organisation has clarified that no new variant of coronavirus has been detected in Nepal.

After 'Daily Mail', a British daily, published a news report stating 'Nepal Variant' in its headlines on Wednesday bulletin, the WHO Nepal clarified that a new variant of the virus had not been detected in Nepal.

"WHO is not aware of any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 being detected in Nepal," said the Nepal office of WHO.

Through its official Facebook page, the WHO Nepal said that the presence of three variants of coronavirus had been confirmed in Nepal until now.

"The three confirmed circulation are Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.617.2), and Kappa (B.617.1). Among these, the predominant variant currently in circulation in Nepal is Delta," said the WHO Nepal in its Facebook post.