NATO Takes Tough Line On China

NATO leaders have agreed to take a more confrontational stance toward China. They met at a one-day summit in Brussels.
The leaders of the defense alliance issued a communique at the conclusion of their summit. It said China's behavior presents systemic challenges to the rules-based international order.
US President Joe Biden had hoped to refocus NATO after the conflicts of the Trump era. He says China and Russia are both seeking to drive a wedge in transatlantic solidarity.
Biden will meet in Geneva this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They are expected to discuss a series of recent cyberattacks on US businesses and infrastructure.
Source: NHK
