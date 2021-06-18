CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: Belgium & Denmark Unite In Eriksen Tribute At Euro 2020

June 18, 2021, 7 a.m.

The Red Devils have paid their respects to the Inter star, who collapsed on the pitch during his country's first game of the tournament

Belgium and Denmark have paid tribute to Christian Eriksen during their Euro 2020 clash as the midfielder continues his recovery from cardiac arrest in hospital.

The football world was brought to a standstill on matchday two of the summer tournament after Eriksen collapsed to the turf during Denmark's opening Group B clash with Finland.

The 29-year-old's heart stopped beating and he had to be revived by medical staff before being taken to hospital, where he was then declared to be in a stable condition.

Tribute to Christian Eriksen

Eriksen is still under observation in the Copenhagen hospital that stands just across from the Parken Stadium, which has also served as the venue for Denmark's first fixture since the incident.

Belgium announced plans to pay homage to the fallen playmaker ahead of the game, and as expected, stopped play in the 10th minute to clap in unison with the players, officials and supporters in a celebration of Eriksen's survival.

What's been said?

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez explained why his staff and squad wanted to sent their own unique message to Eriksen when speaking to reporters before the contest.

"As a team, there is a real intention just to show our wishes and thoughts to Christian," he said. "Our message is football is not the same if Christian Eriksen is not on the football pitch.

"All we want is a full recovery and to see Christian very, very soon on the Danish team and for Inter Milan and everyone in Belgium is joining into those wishes.

"We need to celebrate the quick action from the doctors to make it such a speedy reaction.

"Every player who is going to be on that pitch is going to know the importance [of the game] and what's at stake and the focus will shift quite quickly. But it should be a celebration from everyone."

What is Eriksen's condition now?

Doctors carried out a series of tests on Eriksen to find out what caused his cardiac arrest, and have ultimately decided that the best course of action is for the Dane to be fitted with a heart defibrillator, more commonly known as an ICD.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed the news in a statement after consulting with the cardiac specialist at Rigshospitalet, which reads: “After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time.”

Source: Goal.com

Agencies

