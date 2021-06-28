PM Oli’s Lawyers To Plead From Today On Dissolution of HoR

PM Oli’s Lawyers To Plead From Today On Dissolution of HoR

June 28, 2021, 8:26 a.m.

As arguments in favour of writ-petitions filed at the Supreme Court against the dissolution of House of Representatives, have concluded today, the defense lawyers will present their case from today before the constitutional bench.

In the writ hearing session, which began on June 23, as many as 36 legal prosecutors presented their arguments against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move to dissolve the House.

One of the total 30 petitions was jointly filed by 146 lawmakers demanding scrapping of government's decision to dissolve House, as well as to ensure Sher Bahadur Deuba's appointment as the Prime Minister in accordance with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.Now the defense attorneys will present their case from Monday, the court has allocated 15 hours for which.

The apex court had allotted 15 hours each for the prosecution as well as defense for discussions.Likewise, the amicus curiae has been given two hours of the court's time to present their debate.A reconstituted Constitution Bench under Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and comprising justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Aananda Mohan Bhattarai, is hearing the writs.

The Himalayan Times

Agencies

