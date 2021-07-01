As Monsoon Looks Active, More Rain Across Nepal

As Monsoon Looks Active, More Rain Across Nepal

July 1, 2021, 7:06 a.m.

As monsoon is active again, there will likely rain across Nepal in coming few days. There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province chances of very heavy rainfall at a few places Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province chances of very heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

