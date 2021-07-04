Narayangadh-Muglin Road Obstructed Again

Narayangadh-Muglin Road Obstructed Again

July 4, 2021, 8:07 a.m.

Landslides have obstructed traffic in the Narayangadh-Muglin road again. The road is being affected in regular intervals due to rain-triggered landslides since the past three days.

Landslide at a place called Seti Dhobhan in ward no. 29 of Bharatpur metropolis took place at around 10:00 pm last night. As result, both way traffic remains stalled since last night.

Efforts are being made to clear the debris of the landslide with the help of dozers but would take some time as rainfall continues, said the District Police Office, Chitwan.

The road was only opened for traffic at 9:00 am on Saturday, after clearing the debris of the landslide in various sections of the road.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Army Enforces A Strict Lockdown In Bangladesh
Jul 04, 2021
India Reports 44111 New Coronavirus Cases
Jul 04, 2021
35 Houses Waterlogged In Jhapa
Jul 04, 2021
2 Dead, 20 Missing After Mudslides Near Tokyo
Jul 04, 2021
Denmark Beats Czechs To Reach Last Four
Jul 04, 2021

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

MONSOON FLOOD Wreaking Havoc By Keshab Poudel 2 hours, 1 minute ago
35 Houses Waterlogged In Jhapa By Agencies 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Koshi River Records The Highest Water Level, 500 Houses Inundated In Saptari By Agencies 17 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepal Flood Update: 34 Killed And 30 Missing Till July 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Meteorological Forecasting Division Issues Flood Warning By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
Marsyangdi River Again Gets Blocked By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Army Enforces A Strict Lockdown In Bangladesh By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
India Reports 44111 New Coronavirus Cases By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
2 Dead, 20 Missing After Mudslides Near Tokyo By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
Denmark Beats Czechs To Reach Last Four By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
England Fans Dreaming Of Euro 2020 Glory After 4-0 Thrashing Of Ukraine By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
Messi-Inspired Argentina Are Now Real Copa America Contenders By Agencies Jul 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75