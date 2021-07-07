Nepal, India Security Officials Agree To Strengthen Border Security

A meeting between the security officials of Banke district in Nepal and Bahraich district of India has concluded. The two districts lie along the Nepal-India border.

In the meeting held in Nanpara of Bahraich, security officials of both countries decided to work closely to control cross-border crimes, said Banke’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Shiva Ram Gelal.

“We decided to continue implementing strict measures on cross-border movement amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and to coordinate in preventing cross-border crimes,” said CDO Gelal.

As per Gelal, the meeting also aimed to introduce officials of both sides since new chief district officers and police chiefs have been appointed recently in both districts. Officials from the Bardiya district also attended the meeting.

Alongside Gelal, Superintendent of Police and chief of Banke Police Shyam Krishna Adhikari, Banke-based National Investigation Department chief Nagendra Giri, Superintendent of the Armed Police Force Banke Ashok Bam had reached Bahraich for the meeting. Similarly, the Chief District Officer of Bardiya Santa Bahadur Sunar and chief of Bardiya Police SP Ishwor Karki were also present in the meeting.

Source: The Rising Nepal