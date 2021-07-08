Heavy Rainfall Will likely To Trigger Flood And Landslides

Light to moderate rainfall is taking place at some places of Province no 1, Bagmati province, Gandaki province and Lumbini province due to the influence of the monsoon wind, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The weather bulletin issued by the Division for the next three days states that the impact of the monsoon wind is seen throughout the country and it would be generally to completely cloudy in the afternoon today.

There are chances of light to moderate rainfall at many places of Province no 1, Province no 2, Bagmati province, Lumbini province and Gandaki province, and at few places of Sudurpaschim province.

There are also chances of occurrence of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places of Province no 1, Province no 2, Bagmati province, Lumbini province and Gandaki province, and of very heavy rain at one or two places of the Bagmati province, Gandaki province and Lumbini province.

Heavy rain along with thunder and lightning is forecast at few places of Lumbini, Sudurpaschim and Bagmati provinces at night.

Likewise, the weather will be generally to fully cloudy throughout the country on Friday with chances of light to moderate rain at many places.

There is possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at few places of Province no 1, Bagmati province, Gandaki province and Sudurpaschim province, and of much heavy rain at one or two places of Sudurpaschim province.

Kathmandu Valley is experiencing continuous rain since last night. Kathmandu received 16 millimetres rainfall.

The Division stated in its weather update that Ghorahi received the highest rainfall of 136 millimetres followed by Taplejung with 58 millimetres, Dhankuta with 50 millimetres and Pokhara with 46 millimetres.

Kathmandu Valley recorded maximum temperature 29.5 degrees Celsius and minimum 21.2 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Source: RSS