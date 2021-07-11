No Nepali Should Worry About The Availability Of COVID-19 Vaccine: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has vowed that all Nepalis will get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year- 2021.

"No Nepal should worry about the availability of COVID-19 vaccine" he reiterated. PM Oli said so while inaugurating the newly constructed surgical building of Bir Hospital, the oldest health facility of Nepal, in the capital, today.

"Vaccines are being brought, they are arriving on a regular basis. Efforts are underway to make new agreements to ensure vaccine availability to the majority of the population in the country.

"The PM further assured that the government was devoted to saving people's lives with the guarantee of vaccines. Although it was feared in the beginning that Nepalis would not get vaccines, it was now unnecessary to worry about it, he stressed.

"We are able to provide health safety to people with vaccines," he vowed, arguing that government would be successful to augment treatment facilities to the people.

Oli reminded that the struggle against COVID-19 was continued with the slogan- 'Life First'."Life is the first priority. It is a precious asset so its protection is a major duty", PM Oli said, asserting that Nepal has been hugely successful to control coronavirus despite limited health services and resources.

He strongly urged the people to be aware of their health as it was rumored that the third and fourth waves of COVID-19 would afflict the populace again. The PM drew the attention towards slow mobilization and development of Bir Hospital for various reasons and directed the hospital administration to deliver effective service guided by human values and service. Medical persons' behavior with patients and their attendants should improve, he suggested.

Photo: Surya Thapa ( PM's Media Advisor)

Source: RSS