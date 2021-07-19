Weather Forecast For July 19 Across Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.