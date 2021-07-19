Weather Forecast For July 19 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For July 19 Across Nepal

July 19, 2021, 10:55 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.

Agencies

