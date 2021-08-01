CPN (Maoist Center), Decides To Give Full Shape To Cabinet At Earliest

The meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to hold its Central Committee meeting on August 14 and to send a circular to update ward committees across the country before holding the party's apex body meeting.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, spokesperson of the party, added that the meeting also decided to complete the task of giving a full shape to the Cabinet at the earliest and manage works of the ruling alliance efficiently.

He said the SC committee meeting would also be held tomorrow to finalise the names of the party leaders to be inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The Maoist spokesperson said party Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' would be holding discussions with the leaders of the other political parties in the ruling coalition with regard to the expansion of the Cabinet.

The meeting also decided to demand making public the truth about the Tuin incident in Darchula district, wherein a person has gone missing since three days ago.

Meanwhile, Maoist Chair Prachanda held a meeting with CPN (UML) senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal on the expansion of the Cabinet.