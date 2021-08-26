HBL Handed Over A Renovated Building To Shahid Gagalal National Heart Center

HBL Handed Over A Renovated Building To Shahid Gagalal National Heart Center

Aug. 26, 2021, 9:42 p.m.

Himalayan Bank Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility has renovated and handed over the ward of Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre Bansbari, Kathmandu.

The Bank has provided financial support to the hospital worth Rupees six Hundred Ninety-Two Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Two to renovate and maintain their General Ward so that the hospital could provide better services to its patients. It had been difficult for the patients and the medical team to provide better medical service due to the degraded condition of the Ward.

The ward has been jointly inaugurated by Sushiel Joshi, General Manager of the Bank and Chandra Mani Adhikari, Executive Director of the Hospital. The inauguration ceremony has been attended by Mr. Abhaya Bahadur Shah, Branch Manager, Maharajgunj, Himalayan Bank Ltd along with other staffs of the Bank as well as Hospital.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The UK Provides 130,000 Doses Of Astra Zeneca Vaccine To Nepal
Aug 26, 2021
Weather Analysis For August 27 Across Nepal
Aug 26, 2021
India handed over a oxygen Plant To Nepal
Aug 26, 2021
COVID-19 Second Surge Badly Affect Vulnerable In Nepal: A Study
Aug 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 733 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 26, 2021

More on Economy

SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
Tourism Can Help Nepal Drive Sector Recovery: IFC Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal And Indian Authorities Explore Opportunities For Indian Companies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
BOP Increasing Gap By A Correspondent 2 days, 17 hours ago
MONETARY POLICY Drive For Digitalization By A Correspondent 2 days, 17 hours ago
NEA Acts To End Irregular Power Cut And Improve Quality Of Electricity Supply: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

The UK Provides 130,000 Doses Of Astra Zeneca Vaccine To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2021
Melamchi To Restore Water Supply From Mid-April Next Year By Agencies Aug 26, 2021
Weather Analysis For August 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2021
India handed over a oxygen Plant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2021
COVID-19 Second Surge Badly Affect Vulnerable In Nepal: A Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2021
Pro-Israel Lawyers Urge European Countries To Drop 'Antisemitic' UN Conference By Agencies Aug 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75