Foreign Minister Khadka Leading Nepali Delegation To UNGA 76th Session

Sept. 22, 2021, 9:05 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Narayan Khadka, is leading a Nepali delegation today to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which commenced from September 14 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The high-level week of the UNGA has already begun from September 21. Foreign Minister Khadka is scheduled to address the General Debate of the 76th UNGA on September 27 under the theme of "Building resilience through hope - to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations".

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, and senior officials of the government of Nepal, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in New York, Amrit Bahadur Rai, and officials from permanent Mission of Nepal in New York as well as Consulate General of Nepal in New York are in the delegation reports RSS.

