Cyclone Gulab Will Likely To Bring Partial Effect in Nepal:

Cyclone Gulab Will Likely To Bring Partial Effect in Nepal:

Sept. 27, 2021, 9:14 p.m.

As on Monday morning, the deep depression associated with cyclone Gulab was located 65 kms south of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and 150 kms east-northeast of Bhadrachalam in Telangana. The Gulab cyclone will also affect the weather of Nepal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, the cyclone will affect the weather of Nepal with partially to generally cloudy. However, the cyclone will not bring heavy rain in Nepal.

Indian Media reports that cyclone Gulab, which has turned into a deep depression after crossing the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, could give birth to a fresh cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the present system will be given a new name if the wind speed touches 68km/hr. If this happens, it will only be the third such instance since 1996 when a cyclone after making landfall would further strengthen and re-emerge as a fresh system of ‘cyclone’ category in the North Indian Ocean region.

In 2018, very-severe cyclone Gaja – formed in the Bay of Bengal – had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast and later re-emerged in the Arabian Sea from central Kerala. Gaja brewed in the Bay of Bengal for nearly 10 days before making landfall and had one of the longest cyclone tracks covering 3,418 kms.

As on Monday morning, the deep depression associated with cyclone Gulab was located 65 kms south of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and 150 kms east-northeast of Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

“This system will further weaken into a depression by Monday evening and move westwards near north-east Arabian Sea, close to Gujarat coast,” the IMD’s cyclone bulletin said.

The system would traverse along Telangana, Maharashtra and reach close to the Gujarat coast before possibly re-emerging on September 30, and will bring heavy rainfall in its wake. The Met department has issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts for meteorological subdivisions covering coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Marathwada, madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat till Tuesday.

Agencies

Buddha Air’S Flights Make Emergency Landings
Sep 27, 2021
Social Democrats Win Tight German Election
Sep 27, 2021
Bharat Bandh On September 27, Support Grows For Farmers’ Strike
Sep 26, 2021
685 MW Sunkoshi-III' s Public Hearing Begins
Sep 26, 2021
Germany's General Election To Decide The Successor To Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sep 26, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For September 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 49 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For September 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 26 Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Dudh-Kosi Power Project And Kosi Treaty By Dr. A.B. Thapa Sep 27, 2021
Nepal And India Agree To Further Strengthen Existing Cooperation Between The Two Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2021
Buddha Air’S Flights Make Emergency Landings By Agencies Sep 27, 2021
World Bank Vice President Reiterates The Banks Commitment To Support Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2021
Social Democrats Win Tight German Election By Agencies Sep 27, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 394 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75