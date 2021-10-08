UK Removes Nepal From Red List

UK Removes Nepal From Red List

Oct. 8, 2021, 10:49 p.m.

The Government of UK has removed 47 countries and territories including Nepal from its red list, which was in place earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a notice on Thursday, the Government of UK stated that the provision will come into effect from October 11. With the new provision, passengers returning to England from Nepal will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine, it is said.

Likewise, eligible travellers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England.

The Government of UK has also stated that proof of vaccination of four vaccines (Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen and Janssen) will be recognised from those 37 countries and territories.

Passengers travelling to the UK from Nepal should submit the proof of vaccination reports RSS.

Agencies

Vero Cell Found To Have Developed 72.4 Percent Human Antibody
Oct 08, 2021
Ressa And Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 08, 2021
Mosque Blast Kills Or Wounds At Least 70 In Afghanistan
Oct 08, 2021
Kishida holds phone talks with Xi
Oct 08, 2021
Devotees Throng To Religious Shrines In Kathmandu
Oct 07, 2021

More on News

NC Delegation Leaves For New Delhi Leading A NC Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Devotees Throng To Religious Shrines In Kathmandu By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
China Agrees To Provide Additional 1 Million Vaccine To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Ambassador Anjan Shakya Leaves Her Legacy In Israeli Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Health Desks In Nepal-India Border Points Keep Close Eyes To Prevent COVID-19 By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
CPN-US Leader Nepal Discharged From Hospital By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Navratri 2018 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Nepal And India Joint Cross-border Railway Links Meeting Discussed Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
NIBL Opens New Branch In Simraungadh Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Nepalese Young And Children Are Vulnerable To Climate Crisis: Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021
Are The Two Pre-Requisites Of Our Existence: Science And Religion Irreconcilable? By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Oct 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75