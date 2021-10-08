UK Removes Nepal From Red List

The Government of UK has removed 47 countries and territories including Nepal from its red list, which was in place earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a notice on Thursday, the Government of UK stated that the provision will come into effect from October 11. With the new provision, passengers returning to England from Nepal will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine, it is said.

Likewise, eligible travellers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England.

The Government of UK has also stated that proof of vaccination of four vaccines (Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen and Janssen) will be recognised from those 37 countries and territories.

Passengers travelling to the UK from Nepal should submit the proof of vaccination reports RSS.