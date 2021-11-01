Nepal Army And US Army Begin Joint Disaster Management Exercise

Nepal Army And US Army Begin Joint Disaster Management Exercise

Nov. 1, 2021, 10:56 p.m.

'Ex-Teak Nail-2022' a joint drill related to disaster risk management of Nepali Army and US Army has kicked off.

A total of 50 Nepali Army involved in search and rescue operations and 20 US army have been participating in the military exercise that began at Chhauni-based Ranger Battalion of the NA.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information of the Nepali Army, theoretical and practical knowledge related to water, search and rescue in high-hilly and mountainous areas would be imparted to the trainees in the training to be organized in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Annapurna Base Camp area.

The training would run till November 30. Brigadier General Dhurba Prakash Shah, members of the Pacific Augmentation Team of the US Embassy, Chief of the Office of Defence Cooperation, among others were present on the occasion.

1 (19).JPG

The joint training is expected to enhance the theoretical and practical capabilities of army personnel of both countries involved in disaster risk management tasks.

The NA has believed that the training would also help further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries' RSS reports.

Agencies

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Lays Out Priorities After LDP Secured Received Absolute Majority In Lower House
Nov 01, 2021
Bombay High Court Orders To Release Aryan Khan On Bail
Oct 29, 2021
G20 Leaders' Summit To Start In Italy On Saturday
Oct 29, 2021
Nepal Listed As One Of The Top 10 Destination For 2022 By Lonely Planet
Oct 29, 2021
FNCCI Welcomes Reduction In Power Tariff Rates
Oct 28, 2021

More on National

Ayurveda Campus And Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organise Talk Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
Nepal-India 14th Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issue Discuss Mutual Security Concerns, Disaster Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida Offers Condolences To Nepal Over Devastating Floods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Japan Provides 114 More Oxygen Generators To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Nepali Film A Scarecrow Wins UNICEF Iris 75 Award At Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
KOICA Handed Over The Newly Constructed Building Of Mugu District Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Issues An Ultimatum To Two Chinese Companies To Make Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
PM Deuba Arrived At Glasgow To Participate In The COP26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Lays Out Priorities After LDP Secured Received Absolute Majority In Lower House By Agencies Nov 01, 2021
Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 5 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 228 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75