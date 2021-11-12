Nepal To Construct 23 High-Capacity Transmission Lines Across The Country

By Ramesh Lamsal/ RSS

The government has forwarded the process for and given high priority to the construction of high-capacity power transmission lines that aims to address the rising energy demand.

The construction of the high-capacity transmission grids has become inevitable with Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)'s declaration to make the 132 kV transmission line a distribution line.

The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has said 23 transmission lines, each of 400 kV-capacity, are in various phases of the study.

Various projects from the inter-country transmission line for power exchange between Nepal and India to those along the north-south corridor within the country have been forwarded, the Ministry stated.

Similarly, necessary preparations have been made for the construction of high-capacity projects for the transmission of electricity from east to west.

A positive message is discerned by looking at the applications for construction of electricity transmission lines of 400 kV-capacity with the Department of Electricity Development under the Ministry. NEA, the National Transmission Grid Company and the private sectors as well have applied for constructing large-capacity transmission lines.

Transmission Grid Company has been carrying out a study for the construction of the 400 kV-capacity Indo-Nepal Border Transmission Line. This transmission line would be 27 kilometres long and would be constructed on the Nepal-India border in the Kailali district. It will transmit 2,500 megawatts of electricity.

The same company is conducting a feasibility study for constructing a 35-km long and 400 kV transmission line along the Arun Corridor. This transmission line will transmit 2,260 megawatts of electricity.

The same company owned by the government has been studying for a 75-km Nalgadh-Maintada transmission line along the Bheri Corridor which will transmit 2,400 megawatts of power.

Similarly, SC Power Company is conducting a feasibility study for 216 kilometres long transmission line from Chhinchu to Butwal which is expected to transmit 860 megawatts of energy.

The Authority is going to construct a 91-km transmission line having a capacity of 400 kV. This will transmit 600 megawatts of electricity produced by the Dudhkoshi Reservoir Project.

Likewise, a feasibility study of the 80 kilometres long Ratamate-Rasuwagadhi transmission line of 400 kV is in final phase. This transmission line is going to be an important medium for exchanging electricity between Nepal and China since this transmission line connects to China.

The NEA itself is studying by presenting the proposal for the construction of 85 kilometres long transmission line with high capacity at Budhigandaki corridor.

Similarly, the study of 155 kilometres transmission line from Tingla Hub to Dhalkebar and 205 kilometres long high capacity transmission line up to Bafikot of Rukum via Damauli, Kushma Burtibang, is being conducted. Each of these transmission lines would transmit 2,500 MW of electricity.

The 150 kilometres long New Butwal-Kohalpur transmission line and 93 kilometres Dodhara-Daiji transmission line are other projects that the NEA has been studying.

Government-owned Power Production Company has proposed the construction of Phukot Karnali and Kimathanka Arun transmission lines.

Similarly, the study is being conducted for the construction of a 6.5-km transmission line from the powerhouse of Upper Arun.

The NEA is carrying out a feasibility study for the constructions of 90 kilometres long Lamahi-Chhinchu, 130-km Sitalpati- Inaruwa and 115-km Arun Hub-Dudhkoshi transmissions line. The total capacity of these transmission lines is 4,400 megawatts.

The National Transmission Grid Company is to construct the 72-km Bajhang Paschim Seti and 115-km Paschim Seti-Dodhara high capacity transmissions lines. The projects are under several study phases.

NEA executive director Kulman Ghishing said the construction of high transmission lines along the North-South Corridor has been initiated strategically. But, the NEA faces issues in the implementation of the 321-km Nanglebhare-Nuwakot-Butwal transmission line. The Project will have funding from the US-aid project Millennium Challenge Corporation (MMC) which has now appeared as a political dispute in the country.