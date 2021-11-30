Bibaha Panchami To Be Celebrated In A Grand Manner

Bibaha Panchami To Be Celebrated In A Grand Manner

Nov. 30, 2021, 9:43 a.m.

As Bibaha Panchami nears, preparations for the weeklong festival have started at Janaki Temple in Janakpurdham, Dhanusha.

The workers are working till late night to decorate the main gates and pitch the tents for the festival ceremony. Among the several festivals celebrated in Mithila, Bibaha Panchami is marked in the grandest manner.
Each year, the festival is celebrated to mark the auspicious day of the wedding anniversary of Goddess Sita of Janakpur and Lord Ram of Ayodhya, India.
The pre-historic period wedding is believed to have taken place on Marga Sukla Panchami, hence the day is called Bibaha Panchami, said main priest of the temple Ram Tapeshwor Das.
He said that the Janaki Temple Administration has been working hard for the preparation of the festival, which falls on December 8 this year. But the weeklong celebration starts from December 3.
Building the stage on the temple premises, decorating the Janaki temple and its main gates are running in full swing, he said.
Das added that foreign tourists had started visiting the temple one and a half years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended normal life in Nepal.
It will manage free food for all the visitors during the festival.
A huge crowd of devotees will gather at Janakpurdham from several parts of Nepal, India and other nations on the occasion of the Bibaha Panchami, he added.
To manage the festival, a meeting was called on Friday. The meeting has formed committees and sub-committees to organise the festival reports The Rising Nepal.

Agencies

How Jewish are celebrating Hanukkah In 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Omicron: WHO Warns Of 'High Infection Risk' Around Globe
Nov 30, 2021
Omicron Virus High Fatigue, Low Hospitalization
Nov 30, 2021
CJ Rana Admitted To Hospital
Nov 30, 2021
Senior Jouranlist Poudel To Receive Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award
Nov 29, 2021

More on News

CJ Rana Admitted To Hospital By Agencies 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Senior Jouranlist Poudel To Receive Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award By Agencies 19 hours, 26 minutes ago
WHO Labels New COVID Strain 'Variant Of Concern' By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Urges Nepal To Pursue A Truly Fair, Comprehensive And Transparent Transitional Justice Process By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Resumption Of India's COVAX Vaccine Supply Delayed By Nepal By REUTERS 6 days, 5 hours ago
EU High-Level Delegation Meets PM Deuba By Agencies 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

How Jewish are celebrating Hanukkah In 2021 By Agencies Nov 30, 2021
Omicron: WHO Warns Of 'High Infection Risk' Around Globe By Agencies Nov 30, 2021
Omicron Virus High Fatigue, Low Hospitalization By Agencies Nov 30, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2021
Omicron Poses 'Very High' Global Risk, World Must Prepare: WHO By REUTERS Nov 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 115 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75