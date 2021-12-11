Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World

Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World

Dec. 11, 2021, 9:13 a.m.

Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha has been among the top 30 of the Miss World. Shrestha entered the list of last 30 of the World Beauty Contest by defeating Indonesian contestant in the ‘Head-to-Head Challenge’.

According to Miss World, Nepal, Paraguay, Cameroon and the Philippines are among the top 30.

Miss Nepal Namrata Shrestha’s answer was highly praised in the competition. The Miss World beauty contest is being held in the US State of Puerto Rico.

In a press meet a few weeks ago, the organiser of ‘Miss Nepal’ Hidden Treasure, had expressed their hope win the ‘Beauty with Purpose’ and ‘Multi-Media Award’.

Earlier, the prestigious ‘Beauty with Purpose’ title of Miss World was won by Miss Nepal Ishani Shrestha, Shrinkhala Khatiwada and Anushka Shrestha.

The grand finale of Miss World will be held on December 16.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

