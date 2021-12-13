Kathmandu Valley Reports Year’s Lowest Temperature

The temperature in the Kathmandu Valley is plummeting day by day. The Valley recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius today, the lowest of the year. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 5.0 degrees Celsius reports RSS.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the Valley’s temperature is decreasing by 1-2 degrees Celsius on a daily basis since last Friday. Meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said, “The Valley’s temperature is plummeting by 1-2 degrees Celsius each day and this pattern will continue till December 20.”

According to RSS, Meteorologists predict that the Valley’s temperature graph will drop to 0 degrees Celsius.

Presently, there is partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region today.

According to the Division, the maximum temperature of the Valley was 19.3 degrees Celsius today. Similarly, Jumla reported the lowest minus 4.6 degrees Celsius while Simara recorded the highest 28.9 degrees Celsius across the country today reports RSS.