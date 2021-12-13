Kathmandu Valley Reports Year’s Lowest Temperature

Kathmandu Valley Reports Year’s Lowest Temperature

Dec. 13, 2021, 4:15 p.m.

The temperature in the Kathmandu Valley is plummeting day by day. The Valley recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius today, the lowest of the year. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 5.0 degrees Celsius reports RSS.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the Valley’s temperature is decreasing by 1-2 degrees Celsius on a daily basis since last Friday. Meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said, “The Valley’s temperature is plummeting by 1-2 degrees Celsius each day and this pattern will continue till December 20.”

According to RSS, Meteorologists predict that the Valley’s temperature graph will drop to 0 degrees Celsius.

Presently, there is partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region today.

According to the Division, the maximum temperature of the Valley was 19.3 degrees Celsius today. Similarly, Jumla reported the lowest minus 4.6 degrees Celsius while Simara recorded the highest 28.9 degrees Celsius across the country today reports RSS.

Agencies

G7 Concerned By China's Coercive Economic Policies
Dec 13, 2021
Rescue Work Hampered At Tornado-hit Kentucky Plant
Dec 13, 2021
Mountain Advocacy Summit To Be Held In Nepal In March
Dec 12, 2021
Bangladesh At 50: A Rising Economic Power
Dec 12, 2021
Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World
Dec 11, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For December 12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis For December 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 376 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2021
NEPAL’S ISRAEL POLICY Confusion And Contradiction By Keshab Poudel Dec 13, 2021
CAMPAIGN AGAINST GBV Call To End Suffering By A Correspondent Dec 13, 2021
PRABHAKAR RANA MEMORIAL LIBRARY Worthy Contributions By A Correspondent Dec 13, 2021
G7 Concerned By China's Coercive Economic Policies By Agencies Dec 13, 2021
Rescue Work Hampered At Tornado-hit Kentucky Plant By Agencies Dec 13, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75