Diksha KC Wins Mrs. Nepal World Tittle

Diksha KC was Wins Mrs. Nepal World 2021 in a beauty contest of married women held here on Saturday.

Similarly, actress Usha Rajak became Mrs. Nepal International and Pabita Giri won the title of MS International.

Diksha won the title by answering a question—‘Which social issue you will bring forward after winning the title?’ asked by Anuradha Koirala, chairperson of Maiti Nepal in the finale of the competition.

She also won the title of Galaxy Jumbo Basmati Rice Lady with Compassion. After winning the title of Mrs. Nepal World, Diksha will represent Nepal in the International Beauty Contest Mrs. World to be held later this year.

Nepal is participating in the international competition of Mrs. World for the first time this year.

Franchise has been arranged to make the winner of Mrs. Nepal World participate in Mrs. World from this year, said Nishukant Jha, chair Ribbion Entertainment.

CNN Hero Koirala, actor Rajesh Hamal, choreographer Prashant Tamrakar, Nepal Super League President Ashrayata Karki Chaudhary, Civil Aviation Authority President Raj Kumar Chhetri and Brazil Nepal Chamber of Commerce President Akhil Chapagain were the judges.

After winning the titles, they will also represent Nepal in Mrs. International and MS International to be held in Singapore. Usha also won Must Talent and Must Bold titles.

In the competition organised by Ribbon Entertainment, Sunita Lama, Rajshree Thapa, Manita Pyakurel became Mrs. World first, second and third runners- up respectively.

Famous actress Gauri Malla was honoured with the honourary title of MS Nepal by offering a shiny crown.

In her honour, Binu Shakya and Shree Laxmi Thapa performed and danced to songs from different periods.

Last year, Ribbon Entertainment had honoured actress Karishma Manandhar with the honourary title of Mrs. Nepal.

Source: The Rising Nepal