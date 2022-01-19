No Need For New Vaccine Against Omicron: WHO

No Need For New Vaccine Against Omicron: WHO

Jan. 19, 2022, 8:17 a.m.

The World Health Organization has suggested that there is no need at this time to develop new vaccines to deal with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, commented on COVID-19 vaccines at a news conference on Tuesday.

Ryan said many of the original vaccines remain "effective against the Omicron variant in terms of preventing hospitalization and preventing deaths."

He said the WHO does not have any immediate intention to advise and change the "composition of the vaccine."

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said in December that the effectiveness of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in preventing infection and serious illness by Omicron is "significantly low."

But he said preliminary studies show that a third dose substantially increases neutralizing antibodies against the variant.

Pfizer and Moderna have indicated that they will develop vaccines to deal with Omicron.

The WHO's stance is that a fair global distribution of currently available vaccines to developing countries and others will help end the pandemic.

Agencies

