Weather Will Improve From Today

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has said the country is currently witnessing light rains and snowfall in some places due to the impact of westerly winds. There is general weather change in most of the places reports RSS.

According to RSS, senior meteorologist Barun Poudel predicted that the upper hilly and mountainous regions would see light rains and snowfall. "However, the weather pattern shall improve from Friday," he added.

As the chilling atmosphere is in sight due to rainfall and snow, people are made aware to avoid cold by the Department. The recent update of the Department recorded lowest temperature of the Kathmandu Valley at 7.6 Degree Celsius and highest at 18.4 Degree Celsius. Similarly, Jumla recorded the lowest temperature at minus 1.4 Degree Celsius and Dipayal the highest temperature at 22 Degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.