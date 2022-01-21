Weather Will Improve From Today

Weather Will Improve From Today

Jan. 21, 2022, 7:57 a.m.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has said the country is currently witnessing light rains and snowfall in some places due to the impact of westerly winds. There is general weather change in most of the places reports RSS.

According to RSS, senior meteorologist Barun Poudel predicted that the upper hilly and mountainous regions would see light rains and snowfall. "However, the weather pattern shall improve from Friday," he added.

As the chilling atmosphere is in sight due to rainfall and snow, people are made aware to avoid cold by the Department. The recent update of the Department recorded lowest temperature of the Kathmandu Valley at 7.6 Degree Celsius and highest at 18.4 Degree Celsius. Similarly, Jumla recorded the lowest temperature at minus 1.4 Degree Celsius and Dipayal the highest temperature at 22 Degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Agencies

UN Should Recognise Phobia Against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs: India
Jan 21, 2022
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19
Jan 21, 2022
UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles
Jan 21, 2022
PM Deuba Directed Concenred Officials To Supervise Examinations Conducted In Various Colleges
Jan 20, 2022
India Recorded 2,82,970 New Covid-19 Cases
Jan 20, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For January 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 50 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For January 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis For January 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For January 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Makes Globally Renowned Progress In Child Stunting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2022
UN Should Recognise Phobia Against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs: India By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19 By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missiles By Agencies Jan 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 6981 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75