Home Ministry To Take Actions Against Posting Unauthorised Photos And Video On Social Network

Home Ministry To Take Actions Against Posting Unauthorised Photos And Video On Social Network

Jan. 28, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has warned of action against those posting anyone's photo and video on social networking sites without consent reports RSS.

The Home Ministry said it in a press release, reiterating that anyone involved in such activities would be taken action as per existing law. Such warning was made in response to the complaints filed at the ministry that videos were made secretly on people's banter in public places and posted on social media, thereby harassing the people physically and mentally.

The rude banter made in public places not only causes mental stress on the victims but also foments conflict and disturbs the peace. Individual privacy is breached and reputation damaged by such act, the Ministry made aware all concerned reports RSS.

Agencies

Bhutan To Open Trans Bhutan Trail In 60 Years
Jan 28, 2022
India Can Resume Normal Activities With Relatively Small Precautions: Expert
Jan 28, 2022
Indian Central Government Urges States Not To Lift Covid-19 Restriction In Haste
Jan 28, 2022
EU Criticizes China For Acts Against Lithuania
Jan 28, 2022
North Korea Tested Tactical Guided Missiles
Jan 28, 2022

More on News

Nepal’s Bardia National Park Wins TX2 Award For Doubling Tigers' Population By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Indian Defense With Organized A Mobility And Distribution Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Ambassador Dhakal Presented The Letter Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Reports 333,533 New Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Lichchhavi-Era Statue At Balkumari Temple Stolen By Agencies 4 days, 21 hours ago
China Hands Over Two Million Syringes As Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Ready For Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2022
Bhutan To Open Trans Bhutan Trail In 60 Years By Agencies Jan 28, 2022
India Can Resume Normal Activities With Relatively Small Precautions: Expert By Agencies Jan 28, 2022
Indian Central Government Urges States Not To Lift Covid-19 Restriction In Haste By Agencies Jan 28, 2022
EU Criticizes China For Acts Against Lithuania By Agencies Jan 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75